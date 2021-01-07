WATCH NOW: Local residents react to storming of the Capitol in D.C.

People from across the world reacted Thursday to Wednesday’s events in Washington, D.C., where thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The News Herald spoke with people in Morganton on Thursday to see what thoughts came to mind while they were witnessing the events taking place.

Lianne Reburn, who lives in the eastern part of the state, was visiting Morganton on Thursday with her husband and two kids.

When asked to summarize her opinion on Wednesday’s events, the first word that comes to mind is “embarrassment,” Reburn said.

“I’ve lived in a couple other countries, and it’s kind of embarrassing,” she said. “I also feel like it’s kind of a joke. I know that it’s real – and that it really happened – it just doesn’t seem real. It doesn’t surprise me that much, but what surprises me is that (the rioters) could actually get in the building.

“This is what terrorists like Al-Qaeda do. They want to get into the Capitol and take over. So what’s the difference? What was really incited there is a terrorist attack. On the serious side of things, that’s how I look at that. On the other non-serious side of it, I’m just rolling my eyes.”