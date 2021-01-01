WATCH NOW: Local residents reflect on 2021, offer 2021 resolutions

According to a People article from December, many are forgoing the tradition of making a New Year’s resolution heading into 2021.
In a survey of more than 2,000 Americans, the magazine found people are ditching the typically popular resolutions such as getting a gym membership and opting instead to set goals to save money for the future (62%) or learn a new skill (50%.)
The News Herald spoke with some local residents to see what goals they had in mind heading into the New Year. While some community members chose not to set a 2021 resolution, everyone was able to reflect on a positive event that occurred in their life during the once-in-a-lifetime year of 2020.
For Nathan Bartlett, that moment occurred when he, his wife and his two children moved to Morganton from just outside of Atlanta.
“That meant a huge change of pace — of course everybody had a huge change of pace this year,” Bartlett said. “We were thankful enough to take advantage of what things were given to us, and here we are in this beautiful town. We just hope that things come back to life pretty quickly, so we can get to enjoying it in its fullest.”
Bartlett gave a succinct yet all-encompassing answer when asked about his 2021 resolution.
“Truth,” he said.
Like Bartlett, Maria Costello recently moved from the Atlanta area with her husband, who is a medical professional at a local hospital.
Costello’s resolution involves a professional goal.
“I’m starting my own business, so hopefully I can get that off the floor this year,” Costello said.
Her business is called Tinkerman Craft, which offers handmade jewelry and wood objects. Costello currently operates an Etsy page for the business.
In reflecting on 2020, Costello said there were some positive takeaways that happened in her life that give her encouragement heading into 2021.
“My brother had his first baby girl,” she said. “Her name is Amelia — after Amelia Earhardt. We’re all super proud.”
Terrance Mungro is the owner of Limbertwig Café in downtown Morganton. Mungro said he typically does not set a resolution during the New Year.
“You just can’t set the goal, you have to plan it and set benchmarks to it,” Mungro said. “I don’t set them because I think it causes more anxiety and more stress for me.
“One thing which we have always done here at the restaurant is we stay lean,” Mungro said. “On a personal note, I stay healthy — that’s why I don’t set the New Year’s resolutions. I think if you’re always conscious and trying to always improve with your life, (you can be prepared.) I think that’s the way it should always be, so when something happens — like we went through in 2020 — you have setbacks, but you’re not so much set back, and you’re not shocked by the disruption.”
Though he didn’t have a particular resolution, Mungro said he took home some valuable lessons in 2020 that can potentially be applied to his business and his personal life.
“I learned to be more patient and more kind,” he said. “I think we should do more and give more. (As a result of 2020,) we’re a lot more conscious about being safe.”
Henry Tran owns a food truck in town called Rotation.
Tran said he and Rotation co-owner Caleb Skaar’s debut of Rotation in October served as a high point in 2020 for him.
“We’ve been really proud about setting up the truck, and just having such a great response from the community,” Tran said. “We’re really just focusing on bringing a different type of cuisine and really just rotating it, and having a really good response and support from the community. We’re definitely proud to be a part of Morganton.”
As for his New Year’s resolution, Tran and his team members’ main focus is to “keep doing what we’re doing and grow over time,” he said.
Cathy Bruggeman is the store owner of Mountain Gallery & Gifts in downtown Morganton.
She said she sat her whole family down Tuesday night and had them reflect on goals they had in mind for 2021.
“My resolution for 2021 is that we don’t forget what happened in 2020, so that we stay focused on what’s important in our life,” Bruggeman said. “I think this is a year of realignment to make us reimagine what life should have been like, or could have been like. We need to get rid of all the extraneous noise and get back to basics, and get back to our families.”
Regardless of what’s in store for 2021, many are choosing to carry over the lessons learned in 2020 with the hopes of making the new year a better one than the last.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.