WATCH NOW: Local residents reflect on 2021, offer 2021 resolutions

Like Bartlett, Maria Costello recently moved from the Atlanta area with her husband, who is a medical professional at a local hospital.

Costello’s resolution involves a professional goal.

“I’m starting my own business, so hopefully I can get that off the floor this year,” Costello said.

Her business is called Tinkerman Craft, which offers handmade jewelry and wood objects. Costello currently operates an Etsy page for the business.

In reflecting on 2020, Costello said there were some positive takeaways that happened in her life that give her encouragement heading into 2021.

“My brother had his first baby girl,” she said. “Her name is Amelia — after Amelia Earhardt. We’re all super proud.”

Terrance Mungro is the owner of Limbertwig Café in downtown Morganton. Mungro said he typically does not set a resolution during the New Year.

“You just can’t set the goal, you have to plan it and set benchmarks to it,” Mungro said. “I don’t set them because I think it causes more anxiety and more stress for me.