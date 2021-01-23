WATCH NOW: Local women's Secret Santa program a big hit

There’s no secret to the impact that a local Secret Santa group has made on students and families in Burke County throughout its 14 years in existence.
The heartfelt "Thank You" cards the students have written to the program’s two founders, Bev Griffin and Judy Willis, both of Morganton, show just how meaningful the program is to so many families throughout the county.
“Over the years it’s been a way for us to give back to the community,” Griffin said. “We really felt it was important because we’ve been so fortunate in our lives to give back and help those who are not quite as fortunate as we are.”
Griffin is now retired after working 38 years with the Cato Corporation. She also previously served as the director of Burke County Parks and Recreation Department. Griffin has worked professionally as a photographer.
Willis said the pair first reached out to the city of Morganton’s Main Street program about giving back in some way.
“It’s real sad to think that kids can wake up Christmas morning and don’t have anything from Santa,” Willis said. “I always had something from Santa. We love to see the faces of the kids on Christmas morning, when they can open their gifts and have clothes and toys and bicycles and whatever.”
From there, the program connected Griffin and Willis to W.A. Young Elementary School, as the K-5 school had a number of students and families facing economic difficulties during the holidays.
In the program’s first year in 2007, Griffin and Willis took on 14 W.A. Young students. They reached out to close friends and family, as well as church members to see if they would like to help the children too.
By the second year, the program already had begun to expand, and it had become a “mission” for the women, Griffin said.
“Everyone was so generous with their gifts and stuff, we got to thinking, 'Well gosh, what about their siblings?'” she said. “So that’s when we decided we would adopt all the kids within the family, whether they went to W.A. Young or not.”
Last year, the Secret Santa project ran into some roadblocks because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s restrictions.
“We didn’t know what we were going to do at first,” Willis said. “We couldn’t be together. We had 90 people that came into (Willis and Griffin’s shared home on West Union Street) last year for the Secret Santa. So, like everybody else, we had a drive-thru. Our Secret Santa family did not let us down – they came through with everything that they had always done to help the kids and the families.”
During a typical year, the Secret Santa event is held the first Saturday of December each year, with the team storing its gifts at the Burke County United Way while the group meets at Griffin and Willis’ West Union Street residence.
“We have a big party,” Willis said. “The (participating families) bring their gifts and they bring food. It’s the first (Christmas) party of the year, so people get out and really get into the Christmas spirit. ”
Griffin said she and Willis work with the W.A. Young guidance counselor to identify students and families to work with. The team makes sure that the children the team chooses to adopt are not on other lists, such as Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child.
“The school gives us an overview of a couple of things that they really need, like a wish list,” Griffin said.
“It was a little more difficult for the schools to get the names together to work with, as the children were only coming in two days a week. But everybody pulled it together and we had a great Secret Santa (last) year. We had a great time.”
Willis said that the Secret Santa team includes members from all around the state, including some in Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Boone and Blowing Rock.
Last year, the Secret Santa team was able to adopt some additional families outside of the school system, Griffin said.
The Secret Santa program has left many lasting impressions on both the women.
Willis said she distinctly remembers one year a family consisting of a single father of two boys who lived together in a one-bedroom trailer home and the boys were forced to sleep on the floor. One of the Secret Santa adoptees wrote a check for the man to buy bunk beds for the boys, and the team members went over to set it up at the home.
“He went into the bedroom and tears started coming down his face,” Willis said. “He said, 'My boys are going to have a bed tonight.' He hugged me and thanked me, and I was leaving, he said, 'Judy, would you pray for me and my boys?' So, it’s very fulfilling to be able to help people like that.”
In the past, the team has rounded up gifts such as bikes, mopeds and skateboards, too.
Griffin and Willis have received so many letters from students and families thanking them for the impact they made on their lives.
“You will never know how much you have helped our family this year!” one family’s card read. “It’s been a very difficult year but you have helped our kids have a wonderful Christmas!”
The feeling is mutual, though, as both women said they will remember these interactions for the rest of their lives.
That spirit of giving is what makes the program so special, Willis said, as the Secret Santa adoptees treat the children as if they were their own.
“We make sure the kids get what they want,” she said. “It’s a great thing. We really enjoy doing it. It’s a blessing.”
