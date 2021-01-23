WATCH NOW: Local women's Secret Santa program a big hit

In the program’s first year in 2007, Griffin and Willis took on 14 W.A. Young students. They reached out to close friends and family, as well as church members to see if they would like to help the children too.

By the second year, the program already had begun to expand, and it had become a “mission” for the women, Griffin said.

“Everyone was so generous with their gifts and stuff, we got to thinking, 'Well gosh, what about their siblings?'” she said. “So that’s when we decided we would adopt all the kids within the family, whether they went to W.A. Young or not.”

Last year, the Secret Santa project ran into some roadblocks because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s restrictions.

“We didn’t know what we were going to do at first,” Willis said. “We couldn’t be together. We had 90 people that came into (Willis and Griffin’s shared home on West Union Street) last year for the Secret Santa. So, like everybody else, we had a drive-thru. Our Secret Santa family did not let us down – they came through with everything that they had always done to help the kids and the families.”