WATCH NOW: Longtime ER nurse surprised with drive-by retirement party

Yvonne Hardin has had a tradition for the 26 years, nine months and nine days that she worked as a nurse at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.
“Not that I’m counting or anything,” Hardin said during a surprise retirement celebration last week.
She announced the floor an hour before each of her shifts ended.
“I have an announcement to make,” Hardin would say. “It is now the golden hour. My name is Yvonne Hardin, and I approve this message.”
On Dec. 27, she made that announcement for the last time before heading into her retirement.
“I’ve grown a lot,” Hardin said. “I’ve been challenged by that position. I’m glad I was able to help other people. That’s all I’ve loved to do all my life. And I gained a work family there that I love.”
She said she thinks her venture into nursing was something that took roots early in her life.
“My mother was a medical technologist at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee,” Hardin said. “She was my, she was our, rock. Best mom ever.”
It was her mom who steered her toward a nursing career.
“She didn’t have a babysitter on the weekends, so she’d take me with her to the hospital on the weekends,” Hardin said. “I was so fascinated by it, even when I was a little kid, and I think that’s kind of what guided me.”
Her mom passed away about seven years ago, but the career she helped lead Hardin to has given her a lot for which to be thankful.
“I lost my mom in 2013,” Hardin said. “I lost my best friend and my mom, but I owe her because I had a great career, and I added a new work family for the rest of my life.”
Her friends from the hospital held a surprise, drive-thru retirement party for her Wednesday at Catawba Meadows Park, fit with a parade of emergency services vehicles.
“It was just overwhelming,” Hardin said of the celebration. “It was like my family, all my family showed up. It’s unbelievable really … I had no idea … I thought we were meeting at Friday Friends for lunch, a couple of us, then Morganton shows up.”
Her colleagues-turned-friends and family reminisced on some of their favorite stories with Hardin at the retirement celebration Wednesday, including Colleen Brittain, who shared a tale from early in her nursing career.
“Starting out as a new nurse in the ER, my patient … took off running,” said Brittain. “I hollered, I screamed. Next thing I know, Yvonne ran up behind him and tackled him like Superman right there in the hallway.”
She was shocked, but thankful for Hardin's actions. Hardin held the patient until the police came to get the situation under control.
“She said ‘I’ve got your back and I’ll always have your back,’” Brittain said.
Hardin was Brittain’s mentor as a new nurse, and taught her a lot of the things she still uses today. She said Hardin leaves a legacy at the hospital of care that extended beyond her patients.
“Not only does she take care of her patients very well, but she always has her coworkers’ backs as well,” Brittain said.
Kathie Zimmerman already was working at CHSBR when Hardin was hired to work in the emergency room. They’ve worked together ever since, and grown to be friends.
“We went to Vegas together, we were with each other when 9/11 happened,” Zimmerman said. “We have a lot of memories together.”
When asked to describe Hardin, Zimmerman spoke of what a genuinely good person she is.
“She has a heart of gold,” Zimmerman said. “I mean that, not just when people say people have a heart of gold. She truly has a heart of gold. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for anybody. You can’t help but love her. She’s spunky, she’s sassy, she makes you feel good, she just makes you know, at the end of the day, everything’s going to be okay when you’re working with her.”
Hardin’s care for others knows no bounds, she said.
“She’s always cared for everybody,” Zimmerman said. “She just doesn’t even stop (at) caring for the patients, she cares for the staff and everybody around her. She wants to make sure everybody’s okay, and she goes above and beyond to do whatever to make sure everybody is okay.”
That dedication extends to emergency services personnel, whether they be police, fire or EMS, Zimmerman said.
Hardin herself is a firefighter with Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.
Zimmerman said when first responders were in the hospital, Hardin would go above and beyond to make sure they got everything they needed.
“The world’s a better place with Yvonne Hardin, just to sum it up,” Zimmerman said.
Christy Biggerstaff has worked with Hardin since 2005, and said she can’t say enough about her.
“Yvonne is a very genuine person who gives everything that she has to taking care of people,” Biggerstaff said. “She not only takes care of people in the ER, you wouldn’t believe the stray animals, rabbits, squirrels, wildlife, because she does … some wildlife rehab and stuff in the mountains. People have found out she works at the ER and she’ll go out to her vehicle at night and she’ll have animals in her truck waiting on her.”
Like Hardin’s other coworkers, Biggerstaff praised her character.
“She’s just a very genuine, caring person who would do anything for anyone,” Biggerstaff said. “She has saved many lives, she’s held hands as people have taken their last breath, and she is committed and loyal.”
Hardin will be missed, her friends said.
“You just don’t know how much you’re going to be missed,” Zimmerman said about Hardin. “Every time I think about you leaving, it brings tears to my eyes. But it also brings joyful tears to my eyes because I’m so happy for you … she’s never going to have to work a Christmas Day or a Christmas Eve ever again. (She should) just enjoy her time, and know we’re always here for her.”
With biodegradable confetti in her hair, a celebratory headband on her head and a feather boa wrapped around her neck, Hardin looked out at the small crowd of her friends and family who were starting to take down decorations for the drive-thru celebration Wednesday.
“I’m humbled by it all,” Hardin said. “I love these people. They’ve been with me all the way. We’ve always had each other’s back. I’m just humbled by it all.”
And now, she’s headed off into her next adventure, whether it’s more firefighting, riding her motorcycle or enjoying a Corona with friends in a post-coronavirus world.
“I’ve got a honey-do list,” Hardin said. “I tell people when they say ‘what are you going to do?’ I say ‘whatever the hell I want to.’”
