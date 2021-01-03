WATCH NOW: Longtime ER nurse surprised with drive-by retirement party

“She said ‘I’ve got your back and I’ll always have your back,’” Brittain said.

Hardin was Brittain’s mentor as a new nurse, and taught her a lot of the things she still uses today. She said Hardin leaves a legacy at the hospital of care that extended beyond her patients.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Not only does she take care of her patients very well, but she always has her coworkers’ backs as well,” Brittain said.

Kathie Zimmerman already was working at CHSBR when Hardin was hired to work in the emergency room. They’ve worked together ever since, and grown to be friends.

“We went to Vegas together, we were with each other when 9/11 happened,” Zimmerman said. “We have a lot of memories together.”

When asked to describe Hardin, Zimmerman spoke of what a genuinely good person she is.

“She has a heart of gold,” Zimmerman said. “I mean that, not just when people say people have a heart of gold. She truly has a heart of gold. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for anybody. You can’t help but love her. She’s spunky, she’s sassy, she makes you feel good, she just makes you know, at the end of the day, everything’s going to be okay when you’re working with her.”