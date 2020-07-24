WATCH NOW: Man honored for 50 years of service with fire department

James A. “Flop” Dale Jr.’s friends all said anyone who didn’t know him ought to get to know him.
He was honored Tuesday night at Salem Fire and Rescue’s annual meeting for serving 50 years with the department.
Alan Byrd, who was neighbors with Dale growing up, said Dale would do anything for the people he knows.
“I’ve known him since I was, I guess, 3 or 4-years-old, and he’s always been involved in the community,” Byrd said. “He’s done stuff for a lot of people just out of the goodness of his heart.”
Byrd joined the department just a couple of years after it started, but Dale was one of the people who helped get it started.
“Fifty years is a long time,” Byrd said. “He’s just a good, all around feller. We had a lot of good times together.”
He spoke about some of the memories he and Dale have shared through the years – including celebrations and other get-togethers at Dale’s wrecker shop.
“We had a lot of good times together,” Byrd said. “A lot of people used to gather up at his business and we’d talk and laugh and have fun, maybe have a little spicy stuff now and then. He’s always been there for the people of this community.”
Dale, who has worked his way through multiple roles at the fire department including chief and currently, sits as the chairman of the board for the department.
“I would say that you need to make friends with him because he will always be there for you,” Byrd said. “We just want to thank him for all the years of service he provided to the fire department and the community.”
On his service with the fire department, Byrd said Dale was always there when he was needed.
“Anything he could do for the fire department, he was there and did it,” Byrd said. “He was a great leader. He inspired a lot of people to join the fire department and make sure that they had the training they needed in order to be able to do what we needed to do.”
John Stroup, Salem’s current fire chief, was one of those people Dale has helped out along the way.
Stroup said he remembered Dale helping him install red lights on his car when he first joined the fire department.
“I met him whenever I joined the fire department,” Stroup said. “The fire department actually saved a barn for us, my family … the next week I actually joined the fire department. He was there that night and there in the garage I joined.”
For those who haven’t met him, Stroup described Dale as a unique, smart man.
“He’s always been willing to help in any way that he can,” Stroup said.
It was a special surprise for Dale to receive the plaque Tuesday night.
“It means a whole lot to me,” Dale said. “Just being able to serve the community for so long … being able to put up with and try to get along with everybody, and try to do the right thing to start with.”
Dale is the only remaining member of the fire department’s original roster. He recalled helping the department get started with meetings on the porch of an old store on Salem Road before the actually fire station was built.
“It wasn’t like today, you didn’t have all the paperwork and stuff,” Dale said. “We had some rough times way back yonder when we first started.”
The department got its start after the Morganton fire department decided it would no longer provide service to areas that were out of their fire district. When a house burned down in the Salem area, multiple community members decided to work together to offer this service to the department.
Dale ran a wrecker service down the street.
“I kept the first truck in the garage until we got the building built,” Dale said. “Yeah, it’s been a long time.”
“I was a young fella back then,” Dale said. “I’ve always liked a job that was different every day, not the same, standing and doing the same thing all day, and the fire department seemed to be that type of thing. Nothing would be the same. Neither call would be the same, it would always be different.”
“I’d say if they’ve got the time to join it, but it takes a lot of time,” Dale said. “It wasn’t like that when I joined.”
He said he’s going to miss the department.
“I’m going to tell them I’m going to miss them,” Dale said. “I ran the garage for almost 45 years and when I left there it took me almost a year to get over it.”
