WATCH NOW: Man honored for 50 years of service with fire department

“I would say that you need to make friends with him because he will always be there for you,” Byrd said. “We just want to thank him for all the years of service he provided to the fire department and the community.”

On his service with the fire department, Byrd said Dale was always there when he was needed.

“Anything he could do for the fire department, he was there and did it,” Byrd said. “He was a great leader. He inspired a lot of people to join the fire department and make sure that they had the training they needed in order to be able to do what we needed to do.”

John Stroup, Salem’s current fire chief, was one of those people Dale has helped out along the way.

Stroup said he remembered Dale helping him install red lights on his car when he first joined the fire department.

“I met him whenever I joined the fire department,” Stroup said. “The fire department actually saved a barn for us, my family … the next week I actually joined the fire department. He was there that night and there in the garage I joined.”

For those who haven’t met him, Stroup described Dale as a unique, smart man.

“He’s always been willing to help in any way that he can,” Stroup said.