WATCH NOW: Man hospitalized after being struck while on lawn mower

HICKORY — A Hickory man was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle while on his lawn mower Thursday afternoon.

The collision took place shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Airport-Rhodhiss Road and Lakeview Drive.

The man operating the lawn mower was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center with minor injuries sustained to his head, according to Trooper Ellis with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Ellis said the incident occurred after a man was mowing grass on the shoulder and was making a turn to come to the other side of the road when he was struck by a silver Honda sedan.

The driver of the sedan told Ellis that he saw the man on the lawn mower creeping over to the road and was moving over to give him room.

Ellis’ investigation revealed that the driver of the sedan crossed the center lane to try to avoid the man.

Ellis advised that people should pay attention before making any moves, such as crossing a busy road.

Drowning Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Burke County EMS also responded to the call.

The News Herald will update this story when more information becomes available.

