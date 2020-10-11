WATCH NOW: Marquee reopens Friday

For the first time in nearly seven months, people had the opportunity to enjoy a flick at Marquee Cinemas.
The movie theater reopened Friday, with a bill featuring “Tenet,” “The War With Grandpa” and “The New Mutants,” among others.
Marquee manager Garland Roberts said people have been enthusiastic about the return.
“Everyone has been playing by the rules and been safe,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of familiar faces, and a lot of people who have been tickled to be back out watching movies.”
The News Herald chatted with a few of the folks who were in attendance Friday.
“Hocus Pocus” seemed to be a hot draw Friday night.
Cassi Mace was on hand with her son and daughter for the 6:30 p.m. showing of the 1993 Disney film.
“It’s exciting,” Cassi said. “We’re trying to do something different that we haven’t gotten to do in a while. We’re looking forward to it.”
Sister-in-laws Bethany and Paula Alexander also came out to see “Hocus Pocus.”
“It feels like we’re getting back to normal,” Bethany said.
“It’s nice to be doing something normal again,” Paula said.
Roberts said the theater has been following CinemaSafe guidelines to ensure health and safety of attendees and employees.
“We take safety of our staff and patrons very seriously,” Roberts said. “To that end, we have masks – customers wear masks, and we wear masks. We have (plexiglass) shields in place, and extra cleaning procedures and more frequent and thorough cleaning procedures.
“Of course, hand sanitizer is available for guests,” Roberts said. “Things we used to take for granted, we’ve added and extra layer of protection between customers and the staff. Nobody that touches money touches food, and nobody that touches food touches money.”
Roberts also said he and his team have added extra time between showings to allow for extra cleaning and sanitation procedures.
“Marquee has always prided itself on cleaning between shows anyways,” he said. “(Now,) we’re just doing a little extra.
“We’re excited to be back,” Roberts said. “My staff is thrilled to be back, and the customers are thrilled to have us.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
