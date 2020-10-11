WATCH NOW: Marquee reopens Friday

For the first time in nearly seven months, people had the opportunity to enjoy a flick at Marquee Cinemas.

The movie theater reopened Friday, with a bill featuring “Tenet,” “The War With Grandpa” and “The New Mutants,” among others.

Marquee manager Garland Roberts said people have been enthusiastic about the return.

“Everyone has been playing by the rules and been safe,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of familiar faces, and a lot of people who have been tickled to be back out watching movies.”

The News Herald chatted with a few of the folks who were in attendance Friday.

“Hocus Pocus” seemed to be a hot draw Friday night.

Cassi Mace was on hand with her son and daughter for the 6:30 p.m. showing of the 1993 Disney film.

“It’s exciting,” Cassi said. “We’re trying to do something different that we haven’t gotten to do in a while. We’re looking forward to it.”

Sister-in-laws Bethany and Paula Alexander also came out to see “Hocus Pocus.”

“It feels like we’re getting back to normal,” Bethany said.