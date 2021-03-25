WATCH NOW: Mayor gets COVID-19 vaccine, urges others to do the same

A year to the day after Burke County saw its first case of COVID-19, Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson was able to get a vaccine in his arm.

It took him some time to get an appointment secured, but Wednesday saw that struggle come to an end as he got his first dose of the vaccine at Table Rock Pharmacy.

“We are so excited to have the vaccine,” Thompson said. “Now, in Morganton, there’s going to be at least three versions of the vaccine, and that’s real exciting. I’m impressed that the drug companies could get it through.”

He encouraged anyone who can to get the vaccine.

“I believe it’s good,” Thompson said. “I’ve got my first shot now, and I’m really looking forward to coming back in three weeks and getting my second shot. The more people that get the shot, and the more people that stay masked up, the sooner we can open and more life can go back to normal, so I’m just encouraging people to please, please get their shot, continue to wear the mask and let’s open Morganton and Burke County back up.”

COVID-19 numbers across the county and state have been falling, but that doesn’t mean residents should be any less vigilant when it comes to protecting themselves against the virus, Thompson said.