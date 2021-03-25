WATCH NOW: Mayor gets COVID-19 vaccine, urges others to do the same

A year to the day after Burke County saw its first case of COVID-19, Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson was able to get a vaccine in his arm.
It took him some time to get an appointment secured, but Wednesday saw that struggle come to an end as he got his first dose of the vaccine at Table Rock Pharmacy.
“We are so excited to have the vaccine,” Thompson said. “Now, in Morganton, there’s going to be at least three versions of the vaccine, and that’s real exciting. I’m impressed that the drug companies could get it through.”
He encouraged anyone who can to get the vaccine.
“I believe it’s good,” Thompson said. “I’ve got my first shot now, and I’m really looking forward to coming back in three weeks and getting my second shot. The more people that get the shot, and the more people that stay masked up, the sooner we can open and more life can go back to normal, so I’m just encouraging people to please, please get their shot, continue to wear the mask and let’s open Morganton and Burke County back up.”
COVID-19 numbers across the county and state have been falling, but that doesn’t mean residents should be any less vigilant when it comes to protecting themselves against the virus, Thompson said.
“Right now, the cases are down, but at the same time, we need to continue to make sure that the cases go down, and again, get vaccinated, protect you, your family and the people you really care about,” he said.
A year into the pandemic, there still are some people who write off COVID-19 as a version of the flu. Thompson, who battled the virus last summer, said that’s not the case.
“(I) spent five days in the hospital and realized it’s not just the flu,” he said. “Some people had some symptoms like the flu, but it really can be deadly. There have been people who’ve passed away in Burke County and Morganton.”
About seven months after he was discharged from the hospital, Thompson may still be experiencing some of the after effects of the virus.
“My hair has stopped falling out, which is pleasant, and I’ve developed some childhood allergies that I thought I’d broken,” Thompson said. “We don’t know whether COVID has caused that or not. I’m on some allergy medicine now, so that could be a lingering effect from the COVID.”
Learning experience
Irza Jan, a second-year pharmacy student at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, was on rotation at Table Rock. While she’s been there, she’s gotten hands-on experience in the world of pharmacy.
“This is my first time working in a pharmacy like this as part of my education and it’s been super exciting,” she said. “What better way to learn about what pharmacists do than when we are in the middle of a pandemic?”
The pharmacy program takes four-years to complete and sees students take rotations in between classes to get real-world experience that isn’t available in a classroom.
“We’re having to vaccinate people while still giving them the rest of their other care and things like that, so it’s just been exciting,” Jan said. “I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Learning during the pandemic has had its ups and downs.
“It’s been good and bad,” Jan said. “Obviously class sometimes can be a little bit harder doing everything virtually, which I’m pretty sure everyone is dealing with right now, but in a sense this is a good experience to have. A pandemic is a terrible thing, but knowing what steps we can take and what roles pharmacists can play in getting us out of this has been really helpful.”
Working through the pandemic has been a learning process for everyone.
“When the pandemic first started a year ago it was really stressful,” said Jessi Stout, a pharmacist at Table Rock. “We shut our doors trying to figure out how to keep people as safe as possible, so like our customers, our employees, we were running back and forth to cars, and it was really stressful trying to figure it out in the beginning.”
After a few weeks, everyone started to get into the rhythm of things.
“When we first started getting the vaccines a month ago, it was very stressful again just in the beginning as we kind of figured out our process,” Stout said. “But now we’ve got everything kind of streamlines and we know what to do when the patients come in, get them checked in as quickly as possible, and so it’s going pretty well now.”
Next week the pharmacy will start its first-round of second-dose appointments, and Thursday it started administering Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine.
Like Thompson said, some people still are hesitant about getting the vaccine because they’re worried about long-term effects, but Stout addressed some of those concerns Wednesday.
“Most commonly, if you’re going to have a side effect to a vaccine, it’s going to happen in the first two months,” Stout said. “We’re way beyond that time period with the vaccines that are out, and with COVID … people are having effects from COVID for months, even beyond a year at this point, that they just can’t get rid of. I would heavily encourage everybody to get the vaccine. I believe in it, all of our staff have gotten it, they believe in it, and it just gets us one step closer to getting back to normal.”
People can sign up for an appointment to get the vaccine online at tablerockrx.com, or anyone who can’t access the website for any reason can call the pharmacy at 828-438-9355.
