WATCH NOW: Morganton Christmas Parade returns to town

The first Tuesday of December usually sees Burke County residents take to the streets of downtown Morganton to greet festive floats as they make their through the city.

This year, though, things were a little different, as families piled into their cars to drive down a float-lined Bouchelle Street to kick off the Christmas season.

Abby Nelson, Main Street manager for the city of Morganton, said she really wasn't sure what to expect ahead of the reverse parade.

"When we have a normal Christmas parade, the streets are filled with people standing, waiting for the floats to drive by, and we have 80 or 90 floats along the parade that drive through town," Nelson said. "So that's what I'm used to, but with COVID, everything has been a change. It's had to be rethought, it's had to just adapt to our current social distancing and mask requirements to ensure that everyone is safe."

But Tuesday night's parade ended up being a glee-filled event as families passed through the parade, waving to their family, friends and neighbors on floats dotting the street.