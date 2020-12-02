WATCH NOW: Morganton Christmas Parade returns to town

The first Tuesday of December usually sees Burke County residents take to the streets of downtown Morganton to greet festive floats as they make their through the city.
This year, though, things were a little different, as families piled into their cars to drive down a float-lined Bouchelle Street to kick off the Christmas season.
Abby Nelson, Main Street manager for the city of Morganton, said she really wasn't sure what to expect ahead of the reverse parade.
"When we have a normal Christmas parade, the streets are filled with people standing, waiting for the floats to drive by, and we have 80 or 90 floats along the parade that drive through town," Nelson said. "So that's what I'm used to, but with COVID, everything has been a change. It's had to be rethought, it's had to just adapt to our current social distancing and mask requirements to ensure that everyone is safe."
But Tuesday night's parade ended up being a glee-filled event as families passed through the parade, waving to their family, friends and neighbors on floats dotting the street.
"Not knowing what to expect, especially, I was thrilled to see that, from start to end, it was just a constant stream of cars throughout the event," Nelson said. "I think that speaks so much about our community, and about how it supports this annual event, and it also speaks to the fact that our community is craving some sense of normalcy, even if that normal looks a little bit different than years before."
There were 23 floats or entries in this year's parade, compared to the 80 floats or entries the parade usually has, Nelson said.
"Many of those (80) are marching bands and school pageant contestants, church and civic organization entries, and a lot of the reasons why we had so few are because of the current situation that we're in with COVID and that many of these organizations and school programs are not meeting in the same capacity," Nelson said.
Despite having fewer floats and the parade looking a little different, the turnout was fantastic.
One Morganton Department of Public Safety officer told The News Herald that traffic was backed up as far as the Roses store at the intersection of South Sterling and Fleming Drive.
Nelson said that someone on the ReMax float had a counter to keep track of the number of cars passing through the parade. By the end of the night, he counted 727 cars.
"I was standing there, and I would say, on average, there was four people per car," Nelson said. "That's pretty spectacular."
Hopefully this will be the only year that Morganton's Christmas parade tradition will be impacted this significantly by COVID-19, but Nelson said the city may look at incorporating some aspects of this year's parade into future events.
"I'm hoping that this is the one and only drive-thru Christmas parade, but I think there were elements that people really enjoyed," Nelson said. "Just seeing the families and even the dogs riding in the parade, looking at the floats, was really special. Maybe it's something we can look into having aspects of again, but I'm hoping by this time next year we'll be back to our traditional parade floats driving along Green and Sterling streets."
Nelson wanted to say thank you to those who helped make this year's unconventional parade special.
"Thank you so much for taking a chance on this drive-thru Christmas parade event," Nelson said. "Thank you for coming downtown, thank you for waiting in line and doing so very patiently. I know that some people waited upwards of an hour to get through the parade, and for that, thank you so much.
"On behalf of the Main Street office, I want to extend a special thanks to our public safety officers, our parade volunteers, the city of Morganton recreation department and everyone that helped make this event possible. I think with rethinking and redoing the traditional parade into a drive-thru parade, it took a lot of ingenuity and creativity and I'm just so appreciate of everybody who helped create such a memorable moment for downtown Morganton (Tuesday) night."
