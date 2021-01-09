WATCH NOW: Morganton woman serves as shining example in recovery

McConnell teaches a free yoga class on Sundays at 1 p.m. at Bethel Park, too.

She’s also enrolled at Western Piedmont Community College, where she earned dean’s list honors. When she isn’t doing yoga or working on her education, or helping her kids working on school, she manages to find time to clean houses for some extra cash.

Message to those struggling with substance use

“When I think about where I was at years ago, I was in this hopeless cycle of using and being so upset but continuing to use to keep me away from these (goals and) things,” McConnell said. “Looking back, today, I know I don’t have to live like that anymore. Today I have self-esteem. I feel good about myself – I can be a good friend, a good mom, a good partner. I can be accountable and dependable.”

“That’s the message of hope that I wanted to share. Before recovery, I flunked out of college because of my grades – and not for the first time either. I never thought that I would be back in school and have good grades. (I never thought I’d) have the life I have today. Anything is really possible if you are just determined and keep focused.”

McConnell said staying busy helps her to stay focused on her goals. She often attends one to two AA meetings per day.