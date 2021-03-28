WATCH NOW: New local restaurants triumphant through pandemic

But before they knew it, some more challenges were being thrown at them with trying to adjust to limited capacity inside the restaurant.

“Then there was the time to adjust to kind of opening back up partially, which was hard for us because we’re so small,” she said. “That was hard for us, to maintain that distance, so there was a period there of getting used to things like that. It seems like, as a new business, every time we would get used to one way of running things, we would have to switch.”

The pandemic hasn’t been without some silver linings.

“I think, in the beginning especially, it was so great to see how the community came together to support small businesses,” Gretchen said. “Even we, as a small business, would go eat at other small businesses, and kind of feature them on our page on social media just to make sure that everybody was banding together to support those small businesses because it was definitely very hard at first when everybody stayed in.”

As much as COVID-19 pushed people apart with social distancing and masks, it brought the community together in some ways.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}