WATCH NOW: New local restaurants triumphant through pandemic

It was a year ago today that North Carolina first saw businesses close to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That presented unprecedented challenges for everyone, but especially for new business owners who still were trying to get their feet under them without the pressures of a pandemic.
Gretchen and Chuck Whisnant opened Blue 42’s Burger Bar and Wingery about five weeks before the lockdown.
“Definitely the biggest challenge was we were trying to establish who we were, and wanted everybody to be able to try us,” Gretchen said. “We went straight, within a month, we were doing fantastic, and went straight to curbside.”
That added a few bumps in the road.
“We were still trying to figure out how to actually run in-house business, and then we had to adjust to curbside,” she said. “Plus, trying to keep all of our employees on that we had just hired. We didn’t want to let anybody go, so trying to kind of rotate them with curbside, and it did well. Everybody transitioned well, it went well.”
The business hurt for a little while, but things started to level out after about three months, Gretchen said.
“We were really blessed to have everybody’s support, and we did well through that period,” she said.
But before they knew it, some more challenges were being thrown at them with trying to adjust to limited capacity inside the restaurant.
“Then there was the time to adjust to kind of opening back up partially, which was hard for us because we’re so small,” she said. “That was hard for us, to maintain that distance, so there was a period there of getting used to things like that. It seems like, as a new business, every time we would get used to one way of running things, we would have to switch.”
The pandemic hasn’t been without some silver linings.
“I think, in the beginning especially, it was so great to see how the community came together to support small businesses,” Gretchen said. “Even we, as a small business, would go eat at other small businesses, and kind of feature them on our page on social media just to make sure that everybody was banding together to support those small businesses because it was definitely very hard at first when everybody stayed in.”
As much as COVID-19 pushed people apart with social distancing and masks, it brought the community together in some ways.
“Even the customers that came and got curbside tipped our waitresses and waiters and servers so generously during those times,” Gretchen said. “Even though they didn’t know if they were going to have another paycheck coming, they were still so generous with their tips because everybody was kind of scared of what was going to happen with everyone being able to get a paycheck in the next several weeks.”
To Gretchen, that’s what Burke County is all about.
“We’ve lived here our whole lives, so I expected nothing less from this community,” she said. “But the support for small businesses and the support to keep us open was amazing.”
There are some things she hopes will hold true even after the COVID-19 restrictions are completely lifted. The drive-thru pickup lane may stay, and Gretchen said the cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day definitely will continue.
“I think it went as smooth as it could go, and we were able to keep most of our employees through that period,” she said. “This week, we’re back to full steam ahead, and the biggest problem now is staffing, is finding enough people to work now.”
Rotation
Henry Tran and Caleb Skaar had some different challenges presented by the pandemic when it came to owning a business.
The duo opened Rotation, a food truck that rotates its menu so things don’t stick around for too long, in October.
“It was crazy,” Tran said. “A big part of it was our delay because of the pandemic, a lot of it was difficult for us because we missed the summer months because our health inspection was pushed back … that was unfortunate and gave us a little bit of a hard time, but we made it through and it was good.”
The food truck saw success from its first day, selling out of its entire menu that day.
“it’s been great,” Tran said. “We’ve had a lot of community support. I mean, the one blessing is, through COVID, I think a lot of people have been more conscious about small businesses, and we’ve had a lot of that support.”
Tran thought that COVID may have also delivered an unexpected blessing in allowing the food truck to serve up some more exotic options when they rotate the menu.
“Our original idea was, of course, the whole menu changing,” Tran said. “Sometimes we definitely go a little bit farther out in terms of cuisine changes and I think people are a lot more open to, I guess, trying new foods. That’s been a big blessing. We’ve had just good community support and people just overall interested in our mission.”
Now, going on six months of operation, Tran said he is thankful for Rotation’s customers.
“Thank you,” Tran said. “Thank you so much. We really couldn’t have been here without everyone’s support. Even the little things from people coming out to have a meal to other people just being conscious and definitely coming out and helping us just do little things, you know.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.