WATCH NOW: People share tales of inspiring women in their lives

Monday marked International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to celebrating achievements of women all around the world.
For people around downtown Morganton, inspiring women could be found everywhere.
Judy Crain spoke of her friend, who sat just across the table from her at a downtown eatery.
“Deborah Lorenzo has inspired me,” Crain said. “She was a teacher at Freedom High School and I was an assistant, and she was really great with the kids and she’s great taking care of her husband in a nursing home at Autumn Care.”
Lorenzo, who was dining with Crain, spoke of her daughter.
“My daughter inspires me … she works at J. Iverson Riddle. She’s the director over volunteer services, and she works with all ages in all the disciplines. She’s just a wonderful, creative, very caring, kindhearted, loving person.”
Several others spoke about finding inspiration in their mothers.
“I just want to tell you about a woman that inspires me and that’s my mom,” Joanna Hester said. “She continues to amaze me every day, her walk with the Lord and just everything that she instills in me. She’s actually having some issues with her eyes to where she’s going blind, and just her positivity amazes me every day.”
Sabrina Cannon and Hannah Hughes spoke of the inspiration their mother, a nurse, has been throughout the pandemic and their lives.
“She has been a nurse all through the COVID pandemic, she’s definitely a hero,” Cannon said.
Hughes said her mother has been a nurse for more than 20 years, but it’s not just her career that’s inspiring.
“She’s just an inspirational woman,” Hughes said. “She just gets you through anything. She’s taken in so many kids, helped them out.”
Mabel Lowman, Burke County’s clerk of court, found inspiration in peers she sees around the courthouse.
“Some of the women who have inspired me to try to do the very best I can for the community are attorneys here in Morganton,” Lowman said. “Peggy Saunders, Martha McMurray-Russ, Susan Haire, and I hope I’m not leaving out somebody and I probably am, but they have inspired me to do the very best that I can in this office, and I have 27 fine assistant and deputy clerk employees who do fabulous job for me to make this office look good.”
And for others, like William “Rolo” McCuller, inspiring women can be found everywhere.
“Well, there are a lot of women who inspire me,” McCuller said. “They get up and they work and they have lots of friends and they’re very sociable, and they deal with and overcome the prejudice of our society, and they keep right on going. So that’s inspirational to me.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.