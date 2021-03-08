WATCH NOW: People share tales of inspiring women in their lives

Sabrina Cannon and Hannah Hughes spoke of the inspiration their mother, a nurse, has been throughout the pandemic and their lives.

“She has been a nurse all through the COVID pandemic, she’s definitely a hero,” Cannon said.

Hughes said her mother has been a nurse for more than 20 years, but it’s not just her career that’s inspiring.

“She’s just an inspirational woman,” Hughes said. “She just gets you through anything. She’s taken in so many kids, helped them out.”

Mabel Lowman, Burke County’s clerk of court, found inspiration in peers she sees around the courthouse.

“Some of the women who have inspired me to try to do the very best I can for the community are attorneys here in Morganton,” Lowman said. “Peggy Saunders, Martha McMurray-Russ, Susan Haire, and I hope I’m not leaving out somebody and I probably am, but they have inspired me to do the very best that I can in this office, and I have 27 fine assistant and deputy clerk employees who do fabulous job for me to make this office look good.”

And for others, like William “Rolo” McCuller, inspiring women can be found everywhere.

“Well, there are a lot of women who inspire me,” McCuller said. “They get up and they work and they have lots of friends and they’re very sociable, and they deal with and overcome the prejudice of our society, and they keep right on going. So that’s inspirational to me.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.