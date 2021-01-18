WATCH NOW: Popular local restaurant owner opens new Asian-inspired eatery

“After (opening the store,) the feedback was pretty good,” she said. “People would come with recipes and say, “I want to cook this and that,” and I would say, “I could tell you right away.” So I would take them around my grocery store and say, “Take this, that, and this. If it’s not good come back and tell me.””

By the time she opened Asian Fusion, she also operated the Lao Lanxang Asian Grocery. She opened the grocery store, which was located next to the restaurant, in 2001.

Phrakousonh said cooking came to her as an inspiration from her mother. All these years later, her passion for food and for the restaurant industry is as strong as ever.

“I love (owning a restaurant,)” she said. “Whatever you do, you’ve got to love it. I could stay here (overnight) and it wouldn’t bother me. You’re going to hear a lot of people say, 'Owning a restaurant is a hard thing to do.' You start with mopping the floor and cleaning the bathrooms – you do everything when you own it. But I enjoy it.”

Though Phrakousonh sold Asian Fusion three years ago, she managed to keep herself occupied during her time away from the restaurant life.

She did a lot of traveling, including a vacation on a cruise and a trip back to Laos. She also took care of her mother.