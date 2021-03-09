WATCH NOW: Putnam announces plan to step down at BCPS, move to CVCC

JUSTIN EPLEY Staff writer
Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam at Monday's work session of the Burke County Board of Education announced his intent to step down from the post he has held for nearly a decade to accept the position of executive vice president at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.
Watch the announcement he made to the school board and others in attendance at Morganton's Olive Hill Resource Center.
