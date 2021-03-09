 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Putnam announces plan to step down at BCPS, move to CVCC
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured special report

WATCH NOW: Putnam announces plan to step down at BCPS, move to CVCC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
012421-mnh-news-pressconf-p7.JPG

Larry Putnam, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, looks down to his notes at a press conference in January.

 Chrissy Murphy The News Herald

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam at Monday's work session of the Burke County Board of Education announced his intent to step down from the post he has held for nearly a decade to accept the position of executive vice president at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.

Watch the announcement he made to the school board and others in attendance at Morganton's Olive Hill Resource Center.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Operator sought for restaurant
Local News

Operator sought for restaurant

  • Updated

LAUREL SPRINGS — The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is seeking a partner to operate The Bluffs Restaurant starting this spring and continuing t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert