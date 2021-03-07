WATCH NOW: Rector receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Another tip of the hat was given to the command staff at MDPS, other officers with the department and the MDPS support staff.

“It was an honor to have served with each of you,” Rector said. “I want to thank you for what you’ve done for me, what you’ve done for this community, the sacrifices that you make, the job you do daily. You’re in my prayers every day. You are an extraordinary group of people doing an extraordinary job, and for that, I say thank you.”

The final thank you was saved for his wife, Chrissie, and daughter, Zoe.

“I’d like to say thank you to my wife, Chrissie, and my daughter, Zoe, who supported me unconditionally throughout my career,” Rector said. “They challenged me, they inspired me, and on several occasions, at least one of them kicked me in the rear end, more than once, and she said that was to un-lodge my head and keep me on the right path. Thank y’all, I love you.”

Rector’s colleagues, both former and present, all spoke highly of him.