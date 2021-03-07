WATCH NOW: Rector receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

One of Morganton’s own has received the highest honor awarded by the governor’s office.
Ronnie Rector was presented Friday with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine at a reception at Morganton City Hall. He’s the former chief of the Morganton Department of Public Safety and current director of security and emergency management at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge.
City Manager Sally Sandy presented Rector with the order. She’s worked alongside him for decades, and said she was honored to present the award to Rector.
“I cannot think of a better person that this award could be presented to,” Sandy said.
Rector said he was honored to be recognized with the award.
“I’m not sure that I’m deserving, but I’m certainly appreciative and honored to be receiving the Order of the Long Leaf Pine,” Rector said. “All the years at public safety, all of our accomplishments, the service to the community, was never, it was never really mine. Although I’m the one receiving the award, it’s not for the work that I’ve done, it’s the work that we’ve done together.”
He thanked the mayor and city council for always supporting his department, and Sandy for her support through the years.
“I want to thank Sally for being the type of person, city manager and, most importantly, friend, who supported, who trusted, who pushed, who questioned and, most importantly, who inspired,” Rector said.
Another tip of the hat was given to the command staff at MDPS, other officers with the department and the MDPS support staff.
“It was an honor to have served with each of you,” Rector said. “I want to thank you for what you’ve done for me, what you’ve done for this community, the sacrifices that you make, the job you do daily. You’re in my prayers every day. You are an extraordinary group of people doing an extraordinary job, and for that, I say thank you.”
The final thank you was saved for his wife, Chrissie, and daughter, Zoe.
“I’d like to say thank you to my wife, Chrissie, and my daughter, Zoe, who supported me unconditionally throughout my career,” Rector said. “They challenged me, they inspired me, and on several occasions, at least one of them kicked me in the rear end, more than once, and she said that was to un-lodge my head and keep me on the right path. Thank y’all, I love you.”
Rector’s colleagues, both former and present, all spoke highly of him.
“Ronnie is such a humble person, but so deserving,” said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of CHSBR. “What he has done for this community is phenomenal and he continues to serve through his work with us. He comes at it from a true, servant leadership style. We’re proud of him, and we know he’s proud, his family’s proud.”
Tony Lowdermilk, current chief of MDPS, was one of three people to write letters of recommendation for Rector’s award. He and Rector went through basic law enforcement training together in 1994, then started their careers together at MDPS after graduation.
“Ronnie and I have worked together for the last 25 years or better,” Lowdermilk told The News Herald at the reception Friday. “He’s been an example that we’ve all tried to strive to be like, with his service to this community, service to this department and service to the state of North Carolina. That’s something I’m striving to do myself. We’re very happy for him, and can’t thank him enough for the impression he’s left on me and the agency the last several years.”
Sheriff Steve Whisenant, who wasn’t able to make it to the reception Friday, was another person who wrote a letter of recommendation for the award.
He wrote that Rector had impressed him from their earliest interactions with his understanding of complex issues and being able to break them down, but through the years, they developed a friendship.
“MDPS Director Rector’s significant qualities led to many positive differences in the lives of others,” Whisenant wrote in the letter. “For me personally, I found a friend and believe he is a very worthy candidate for this prestigious award.”
It was an honor to receive the award, Rector said.
“It’s an honor to have so many great people in your life that care enough about you to nominate you for such an honor,” Rector told The News Herald. “The people I’ve worked with, my family, my friends, it’s a humbling honor.”
