WATCH NOW: Residents excited to get back to theaters

In just a few days, Morganton will feel a little more normal when movie posters again line the side of Marquee Cinemas downtown.
Garland Roberts, manager of the theater, told The News Herald that every precaution possible will be taken per the CinemaSafe health and safety guidelines to make sure theater patrons are safe.
The precautions include employees and patrons wearing masks, social distancing in the theaters, frequent hand-washing for employees, hand sanitizer accessible to patrons, enhanced cleaning, employee health training, and modified concessions, according to the CinemaSafe website.
Nevertheless, residents seemed excited to return to the theater.
“Man, we are excited to go back to the movie theater,” said Todd Calkins.
Said his wife, Shawna Collins: “Date night. Yes, it’s been a long time.”
Breanna Baker said she and her boyfriend were excited to see movies return to the big screen.
“We’re excited to go back to the movies when it opens back up,” Baker said. “We love going. It’s a great experience and we’re excited.”
Laccee Duckworth said she also looked forward to visiting Marquee.
“Yeah, I’ll probably go,” Duckworth said. “I haven’t been in a while, so I’m excited to see how it goes.”
Alex Sepez said he was most excited for how normal it will feel to be back in a theater.
“Oh, most definitely, yeah,” Sepez said. “It’ll give a sense of normality, something I feel like nowadays we’re lacking. Everything’s been so ‘don’t do this, don’t do that,’ and now with the movies opening up, it’ll give us a way to watch something that’s not home, you know.”
Even Baker’s puppy, Anakim, seemed excited about a return to theaters, though he might have just been thinking about chewing a bone later.
Marquee Cinemas will reopen Oct. 9 for the first time since March 17. Check marqueecinemas.com in the coming days for movies and show times.
