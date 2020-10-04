WATCH NOW: Residents excited to get back to theaters

Alex Sepez said he was most excited for how normal it will feel to be back in a theater.

“Oh, most definitely, yeah,” Sepez said. “It’ll give a sense of normality, something I feel like nowadays we’re lacking. Everything’s been so ‘don’t do this, don’t do that,’ and now with the movies opening up, it’ll give us a way to watch something that’s not home, you know.”

Even Baker’s puppy, Anakim, seemed excited about a return to theaters, though he might have just been thinking about chewing a bone later.

Marquee Cinemas will reopen Oct. 9 for the first time since March 17. Check marqueecinemas.com in the coming days for movies and show times.

