WATCH NOW: Santa Claus comes to Valdese
Not even a pandemic could stop Santa Claus from coming to town on Saturday, as the jolly old elf and Mrs. Claus hooked up the sleigh and took a trip through Valdese to entertain children and adults alike. Complete with a police and firetruck escort, Santa took a 40-turn tour around the town so that locals could visit him from their front porches as he rolled through a drive-by parade route starting at Valdese Elementary School and circling around town to end there, as well.

