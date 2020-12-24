WATCH NOW: Santa reads letters from Burke kids

“Please,” Claus said to Willis, “Santa Claus gets hungry out in the cold delivering presents. … I’m going to see what I can do. I saw the elves the other day working on some Paw Patrol stuff, so it looks like you’ve got a good thing going. I checked the list, and it looks like you were in good shape this year.”

One little boy, Colton Huffman, asked Santa a lot of questions about the North Pole and how reindeer fly. The secret, according to Claus, is magic.

“Santa works magic, and he works with magic,” Claus said. “The reindeer are magic. So just keep that in your mind when you ask these questions.”

He even remembered Lane Setzer from past Christmases.

“Lane, I know you,” Claus said. “I kind of remember you, so I double checked your file this year, and you have really, really been a good boy.”

Others, like Abby P. were complimented for the artwork they sent Santa with their letters. Abby drew a Christmas tree with a bow on top of it and googly eyes.

“Well, Abby, you did a good job,” Claus said. “Look at that. You put a bow on it. How nice is that? Thank you, Abby.”