WATCH NOW: Santa reads letters from Burke kids

He’s made his list, he's checked it twice, and after reading letters from Burke County kids, Santa Claus is finally ready to load up his sleigh and make his deliveries tonight.
Boys and girls of all ages sent in their letters to The News Herald to be delivered to the jolly old elf.
News Herald staffers typed up the letters to Santa to help him read them as quickly as possible so that he could make it through letters from boys and girls around the world.
“It’s Christmas again, and we’re all here to have a good time and read some letters that Santa Claus has received from some children who have expressed what they want Santa Claus to bring them for Christmas,” the jolly man in the red suit said.
In a video published on www.morganton.com, Mr. Claus personalized a response for each of the children that wrote letters to him.
For Gunner Willis, who wanted Paw Patrol and PJ Masks toys, Santa already knew that he had been a very good boy this year. He even asked Gunner to thank his aunt for helping write his letter.
“Be sure to thank her for helping you,” Claus said. “Santa likes good letters.”
Many children wrote that they would be leaving cookies and milk for Santa, and some even said they would leave carrots for his reindeer.
“Please,” Claus said to Willis, “Santa Claus gets hungry out in the cold delivering presents. … I’m going to see what I can do. I saw the elves the other day working on some Paw Patrol stuff, so it looks like you’ve got a good thing going. I checked the list, and it looks like you were in good shape this year.”
One little boy, Colton Huffman, asked Santa a lot of questions about the North Pole and how reindeer fly. The secret, according to Claus, is magic.
“Santa works magic, and he works with magic,” Claus said. “The reindeer are magic. So just keep that in your mind when you ask these questions.”
He even remembered Lane Setzer from past Christmases.
“Lane, I know you,” Claus said. “I kind of remember you, so I double checked your file this year, and you have really, really been a good boy.”
Others, like Abby P. were complimented for the artwork they sent Santa with their letters. Abby drew a Christmas tree with a bow on top of it and googly eyes.
“Well, Abby, you did a good job,” Claus said. “Look at that. You put a bow on it. How nice is that? Thank you, Abby.”
Some kids, like Madison Monn, told Santa how much they wanted to be able to see their friends and give them a hug like normal again.
“I think you’re like everyone else, Madison,” he said. “You want this virus to go away so that you can hug Santa Claus and Santa Claus can hug you back. Hopefully, next year, we’ll be able to do that. Until then, I’m going to try to get you what you want for Christmas.”
Graysen, 6, said he wanted to donate some of his toys that he no longer plays with to children in need.
“I think that’s a wonderful thought, and just for that, you’ll get something very special for Christmas, Graysen,” Claus said.
Naturally, there were plenty of kids in Burke County who didn’t get a chance to send in their letters this year. Mr. Claus assured them that they need not worry.
“Santa Claus knows what’s going on,” he said. “Santa Claus knows what you want for Christmas. He knows if you’ve been good or bad. Merry Christmas to you all. Thank you so much.”
