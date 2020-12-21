WATCH NOW: Santa to visit local relief organization Wednesday

Though this Christmas season might serve as a reminder of the persisting struggle among families and community members, the best cure for any holiday blues is some time spent with the jolly ole elf himself.
Santa Claus will round up Rudolph and his fellow reindeer for a trip to Burke County on Wednesday, as The Outreach Center will throw two events on Tuesday and Wednesday during the week of Christmas.
The center’s end-of the-month food distribution will take place Tuesday and will serve as its Christmas giveaway. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the center’s Fleming Drive location.
The next day, the center’s outdoor arts and education center will be transformed into the North Pole for a festive night with Santa, plus a musical performance to put families in the Christmas spirit only two days ahead of the big day.
The drive-thru event, called “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” will be from 5-7 p.m.
Mary Ervin’s WOW Program violin class will perform Christmas carols and festive songs for the occasion.
The center’s WOW Program, short for “Wishes, Opportunity and Wonder” is an after-school program for children ages 5-18 taught by community professionals in the arts, music, drama, gymnastics, karate and dance, according to a previous News Herald article.
Busy elves
During Wednesday’s event, Santa’s elves will be collecting wish lists from the children to be delivered to Santa’s mailbox. There will be “lots of magical surprises” in store for the children, and they also will be able to interact with Santa while maintaining social distance, said Bianca Moses, the center’s director of community relations.
“We just couldn’t stand the idea of so many things being canceled,” she said. “So even though children have to see Santa socially distanced, it’s still an opportunity to put a little magic into Christmas for children this year. It’s been a hard year for children. We just want to inject a little joy into everything.”
The center worked with Santa previously at last year’s Polar Express event in downtown Morganton.
“I always try to find out what we can do rather than dwell on what we can’t do,” Moses said. “I reached out to Santa, and we put our heads together and decided that this would be a safe and joyful way for children and their families to enter the Christmas season. Even if they can just see him and talk to (Santa.)”
The News Herald caught a sneak peek of Santa during the center’s filming of its video for the event.
David Moses, a visual arts teacher with the WOW Program, coordinated a script for him and Santa to follow. The performance ended in a two-minute video depicting David and Santa’s idea to ensure Christmas did not get canceled.
The video was filmed in front of Toasted and Rolled, and the ice cream and coffee shop even gave Santa a hot cocoa.
Santa stand-in
Santa will be played by Rondal Campbell, 36, of Morganton. Campbell said he has been “happily portraying the big guy in red” for about eight years, including for the center during its Polar Express event in downtown Morganton last year.
“I think as adults, we tend to lose the innocence and magic of Christmas,” Campbell said. “Being Santa allows me to keep that magic alive in my own heart. It is so heart-warming to get little glimpses into the heart of a child at Christmas. There just isn’t that much that compares.”
Campbell said he is hoping to bring some holiday cheer to children during an all-but-normal year.
“As we are riding out the last few days of what has been the worst year for a lot of us, I’m just hoping to spread as much joy and happiness as possible,” he said. “If for a few brief moments, my interactions with a child, or adult for that matter, can take their minds off of everything this year has thrown at us and fill their hearts with some warmth and happiness, then I think I’ve done what a great Santa should.”
Bianca Moses said Campbell "has a beautiful heart," adding that she loves him.
"He really is the essence of Santa," she said.
Childhood memory
For Campbell, the center was a unique source of Christmas joy in his family home growing up. Years later, he simply wants to return the favor.
“When I was a young Claus, my family relied on the food distribution from The Outreach Center,” Campbell said. “Every Tuesday night was like Christmas for us. Waiting to see all the great food mom brought home. Now that I’m older I love that things have come full circle and I’m able to give back to The Outreach Center in my own special way.”
The Outreach Center thanks the following groups for making the events possible: Morganton Public Safety Department, Burke County Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Morganton, King’s Christmas Tree Farm, Motion Media and Santa Claus.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
