WATCH NOW: Santa to visit local relief organization Wednesday

Busy elves

During Wednesday’s event, Santa’s elves will be collecting wish lists from the children to be delivered to Santa’s mailbox. There will be “lots of magical surprises” in store for the children, and they also will be able to interact with Santa while maintaining social distance, said Bianca Moses, the center’s director of community relations.

“We just couldn’t stand the idea of so many things being canceled,” she said. “So even though children have to see Santa socially distanced, it’s still an opportunity to put a little magic into Christmas for children this year. It’s been a hard year for children. We just want to inject a little joy into everything.”

The center worked with Santa previously at last year’s Polar Express event in downtown Morganton.

“I always try to find out what we can do rather than dwell on what we can’t do,” Moses said. “I reached out to Santa, and we put our heads together and decided that this would be a safe and joyful way for children and their families to enter the Christmas season. Even if they can just see him and talk to (Santa.)”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The News Herald caught a sneak peek of Santa during the center’s filming of its video for the event.