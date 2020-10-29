 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Service technicians work to restore power, internet
Storm Damage

Enola 1 .JPG

Downed trees lined Patton High School's main entrance Thursday. 

Power, internet and phone service provider employees were hard at work Thursday working throughout Burke County in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Zeta.

Dean Presnell, a management technician at Spectrum, said Thursday was the busiest day of the year for him and his crew.

“We’ve got damage all over the place,” he said. “It’s really busy. We just ask that customers be patient with us, and we’ll get them on(line) as soon as we can.”

Presnell and his crew were responding to a downed power line about 2 miles south of Patton High School on Enola Road. Downed trees were spotted up and down the road.

Around 2:30 p.m., Presnell said he and his crew were still waiting on the power company to assess the situation, as there also was a downed power line. That is the protocol in situations where there is a downed power line.

“It’s so dangerous,” he said. “I don’t know if the line’s still energized up here or not, so we wait for them to get their work done, and then we can get ours done. That’s the way we always do it. Safety comes first.”

Presnell said Spectrum had been preparing for the aftermath of Zeta, and the crews anticipated for Thursday to be one of its busiest days of the year.

“It really was a punch in the mouth; it came on really quick,” Presnell said. “It got us pretty good, but we’ll get everybody back on.”

As for Patton High School, entire rows of trees near the entrance to the school were uprooted by the storm. The residence directly across the street from the school also had a downed tree in its front yard, as Zeta brought high winds Thursday morning and early afternoon.

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907. 

Johnny Casey has been covering education and writing feature stories for The News Herald since Aug. 2019

