 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: State of Youth plants trees at Catawba Meadows
0 comments
featured alert special report
Growing the Future

WATCH NOW: State of Youth plants trees at Catawba Meadows

{{featured_button_text}}
031121-mnh-news-soytrees (2).JPG

Haven Gladden, left, looks on while Aniya Bell digs a hole to plant a tree.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

Burke County’s youth already are, quite literally, planting some deep roots in Morganton.

The Burke County State of Youth, a growing group of students in the Burke County Public Schools system, took to Catawba Meadows Park on Wednesday to help plant some trees around the park.

“We’re out here planting some trees to help the environment thrive a little more than what it already is,” said Malik Harris, an eighth grader at Table Rock Middle School and president of the group.

031121-mnh-news-soytrees (3).JPG

From left, Aiden McLean, Alex Parks and Jackson Mattetal put a metal cage around a small oak tree they planted at Catawba Meadows Park to give it additional support until it can grow some more.

Harris started the group in November, and in January he and Bria Corpening, another group member and freshman at Freedom High School, passed out PPE at the Burke County Health Department.

“We do different projects,” Corpening said. “Today, or this month, we’re focusing on the environment. We thought a good thing was to plant trees.”

The group isn’t stopping there.

“We are looking into doing some rallies, that’s to do more of our advocating … that we’re supposed to do,” Harris said. “During Women’s History Month we’re going to try to do a couple of things to honor, specifically, people in Morganton, Burke County grown, who contributed to Burke County. We also are planning to do … something at the [courthouse square] when it gets finished.”

The group has grown a lot since the first event in January, Harris said, gaining members and more.

031121-mnh-news-soytrees (1).JPG

From left, Bria Corpening, Jackson Mattetal, Aiden McLean, Alex Parks, Haven Gladden, Aniya Bell and Malik Harris pose for a group photo at Catawba Meadows Park before planting some trees.

“We have a whole lot of new volunteers joining us within the State of Youth, which we’re still seeking, but now we’ve got some more partners, some more sponsorships, working with us so that we can reach more youth in our community,” Harris said.

Seeing teens take initiative in their community was nice, said Michael Berley, project designer for the city of Morganton’s department of development and design.

“I’m really glad that Malik contacted the city,” Berley said. “Especially as a youth, it’s good to see that folks are interested in planting trees. We’re losing a lot of trees at an alarming rate here in Morganton, so it’s always nice to see people planting and caring for trees.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The group planted oak and red maple trees, both varieties of shade trees that have longer lifespans for Morganton to enjoy for many years to come, Berley said.

Tree planting is something anyone can help with in the city, Berley said. He said just to call the public works department to find out how to get involved.

031121-mnh-news-soytrees (4).JPG

Bria Corpening digs a hole for a tree at Catawba Meadows Park on Wednesday.

Corpening had some advice for those who might not know where to begin.

“Anybody who would like to get involved in something like this, you can ask people around you, like teachers at school, like if you go to church, you know, people like that,” Corpening said. “For us, you could look us up on Instagram.”

Harris added that people who want to help need to just take the initiative to get involved.

031121-mnh-news-soytrees (6).JPG

Malik Harris, right, and his grandfather, Gregory, help plant a tree at Catawba Meadows Park on Wednesday.

“It’s all about taking action,” Harris said. “Of course the planning part is important, but that’s one of the main things. Just take it, just roll with the flow.”

Being involved with the group gives a lot of great opportunities to the youth involved.

“It’s a really good opportunity to help the community,” said Haven Gladden, who also is an eighth grader at Table Rock Middle School. “It’s just a good community to be a part of. You get to do a lot of things.”

Beyond that, the group is great for students looking toward their futures, students said.

“It opens up a lot of opportunities for us, for our future,” said Aniya Bell, another Table Rock eighth grader.

At the end of the day, though, it comes down to helping out their community, said Aiden McLean, another eighth grader at Table Rock.

031121-mnh-news-soytrees (5).JPG

Aiden McLean cuts the ends off a metal cage to help it better fit an oak tree he helped plant Wednesday at Catawba Meadows Park.

“It’s a really good opportunity to just do something, and you’re also helping out your community,” McLean said. “It just makes it better.”

Find State of Youth on Instagram at @stateofyouth_burkecountync.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters call on Gov. Cuomo to step down

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Operator sought for restaurant
Local News

Operator sought for restaurant

  • Updated

LAUREL SPRINGS — The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is seeking a partner to operate The Bluffs Restaurant starting this spring and continuing t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert