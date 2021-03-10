WATCH NOW: State of Youth plants trees at Catawba Meadows

The group has grown a lot since the first event in January, Harris said, gaining members and more.

“We have a whole lot of new volunteers joining us within the State of Youth, which we’re still seeking, but now we’ve got some more partners, some more sponsorships, working with us so that we can reach more youth in our community,” Harris said.

Seeing teens take initiative in their community was nice, said Michael Berley, project designer for the city of Morganton’s department of development and design.

“I’m really glad that Malik contacted the city,” Berley said. “Especially as a youth, it’s good to see that folks are interested in planting trees. We’re losing a lot of trees at an alarming rate here in Morganton, so it’s always nice to see people planting and caring for trees.”

The group planted oak and red maple trees, both varieties of shade trees that have longer lifespans for Morganton to enjoy for many years to come, Berley said.

Tree planting is something anyone can help with in the city, Berley said. He said just to call the public works department to find out how to get involved.

Corpening had some advice for those who might not know where to begin.