WATCH NOW: The 2021 New Year's baby: Kamari Jones

While the New Year’s baby is traditionally celebrated as a symbol of new beginnings, the birth of the 2021 New Year’s baby will be considered even more special.

This year’s newborn, Kamari Lee Jones, was born to Brooklyn Lyric Burleson and Dazuan Lee Jones at Carolina HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.

Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for CHSBR-Morganton, said there have been years when the first baby was not born until Jan. 5.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kamari was eager to join the party though, as he entered the world just before 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Burleson said the family left the hospital Saturday morning.

She admitted that, like so many of us, 2020 presented its challenges. Still, she was relieved to hold her baby in her arms for the first time.

“It’s definitely a good feeling,” Burleson said. “This year has been absolutely awful. I’ve not had the best pregnancy with him, so being able to start 2021 with a new life is definitely a great feeling.”

Burleson believes her son's birth will be a balm in the new year.

“I know my son was brought into this new year to bring nothing but hope for a better year,” Burleson said.

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.