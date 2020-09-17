 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Trailer overturns alongside I-40 Thursday
0 comments
breaking featured
Wreck

WATCH NOW: Trailer overturns alongside I-40 Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

A tractor-trailer overturned alongside the interstate Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., authorities responded to a call of a tractor-trailer that had overturned into an embankment alongside Interstate 40 near Exit 98.

The driver was traveling eastbound on Chain Drive before losing control and falling into an embankment alongside I-40.

According to Trooper K. Morgan with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rohnell Smalls, 58, was transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton with minor injuries. 

The News Herald will update this story when more information becomes available.

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Johnny Casey has been covering education and writing feature stories for The News Herald since Aug. 2019

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How aerosols spread in a room

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert