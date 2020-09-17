WATCH NOW: Trailer overturns alongside I-40 Thursday

A tractor-trailer overturned alongside the interstate Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 2 p.m., authorities responded to a call of a tractor-trailer that had overturned into an embankment alongside Interstate 40 near Exit 98.
The driver was traveling eastbound on Chain Drive before losing control and falling into an embankment alongside I-40.
According to Trooper K. Morgan with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rohnell Smalls, 58, was transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton with minor injuries.
The News Herald will update this story when more information becomes available.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
