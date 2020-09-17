WATCH NOW: Trailer overturns alongside I-40 Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A tractor-trailer overturned alongside the interstate Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., authorities responded to a call of a tractor-trailer that had overturned into an embankment alongside Interstate 40 near Exit 98.

The driver was traveling eastbound on Chain Drive before losing control and falling into an embankment alongside I-40.

According to Trooper K. Morgan with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rohnell Smalls, 58, was transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton with minor injuries.

The News Herald will update this story when more information becomes available.

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.

