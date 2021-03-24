 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Two pedestrians injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Morganton
WATCH NOW: Two pedestrians injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Morganton

pedestrians

Morganton Public Safety officers investigate after two women were struck by a vehicle in downtown Morganton on Wednesday afternoon.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

Two pedestrians were transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Morganton on Wednesday afternoon.

The pedestrians suffered head injuries after the crash at South Sterling and West Union streets, but the severity of those injuries is unknown, said Officer A. Paterno with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. The pedestrians were transported by Burke County EMS to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, he said.

Police still are investigating what happened, he said. The sidewalk nearest the crash is closed because of construction at the courthouse square.

Traffic was slowed in the area while police investigated. By 2:55 p.m., emergency responders had left the scene.

The Burke County Rescue Squad also responded to the crash.

More information will be published as soon as it becomes available.

