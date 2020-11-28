WATCH NOW: What are you thankful for?

It’s been a tough year for everyone, but maybe even more so for small business owners.

Linda Knollmeyer, manager of The Natural Olive and soon-to-be owner of The Olive of Morganton, was thankful for the customers who have supported her business.

“I am thankful for wonderful customers that come into the store and support and shop locally,” Knollmeyer said. “I’m completely thankful for that, especially this time of the year with COVID, and of course definitely thankful for my family and friends.”

This year also has done a lot to try to separate the community, but many, like Main Street Manager Abby Nelson, still feel a sense of togetherness.

“I am so thankful for this community and to be able to work in such a great city, surrounded by businesses and volunteers,” Nelson said. “Especially this year, I think being surrounded by such a wonderful community is extra special. And then I’m also thankful for my fur baby Winston. He brings me joy even on the hardest of days, so thankful for my dog.”

And some, like Stacey Peek, owner of Green Eggs and Jam, are looking forward to moving forward.

“I’m thankful this year for our families being able to get closer together,” Peek said. “Thankful for my kids, thankful that we’re finally going to have some healing in this country. Thankful for everybody trying to come together, and let’s get past 2020 and move onto 2021.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

