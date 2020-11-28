WATCH NOW: What are you thankful for?

This year has been unconventional, filled with twists and turns at every moment.
But just a couple of days to go before Thanksgiving, The News Herald turned to patrons of downtown Morganton to find out what they’re thankful for this year.
“I guess, all in all, it’s been a trying year,” said Tom Kenney. “I’m thankful for friends and family, and that I still have a good job, and staying healthy.”
The newspaper caught up with Rob Sanders and Tori King just before they stopped by The Grind on West Union Street.
“I’m thankful that even despite this being a tough year, we haven’t lost the ability to be creative and to share our experiences with one another and really just bring life to this shared existence that we all have,” Sanders said. “That’s what I’m thankful for.”
King said she was thankful for time spent with loved ones.
“I’m thankful that we can take necessary precautions, we can wear our masks, we can social distance, and we can still do this fun Thanksgiving trip, we can still see some family and hang out downtown,” she said.
Down the street, near Brown Mountain Bottle Works, Beth Askew gave her thanks for her family.
“My family is my true bounty,” Askew said. “I’m very thankful for my family and living in America.”
It’s been a tough year for everyone, but maybe even more so for small business owners.
Linda Knollmeyer, manager of The Natural Olive and soon-to-be owner of The Olive of Morganton, was thankful for the customers who have supported her business.
“I am thankful for wonderful customers that come into the store and support and shop locally,” Knollmeyer said. “I’m completely thankful for that, especially this time of the year with COVID, and of course definitely thankful for my family and friends.”
This year also has done a lot to try to separate the community, but many, like Main Street Manager Abby Nelson, still feel a sense of togetherness.
“I am so thankful for this community and to be able to work in such a great city, surrounded by businesses and volunteers,” Nelson said. “Especially this year, I think being surrounded by such a wonderful community is extra special. And then I’m also thankful for my fur baby Winston. He brings me joy even on the hardest of days, so thankful for my dog.”
And some, like Stacey Peek, owner of Green Eggs and Jam, are looking forward to moving forward.
“I’m thankful this year for our families being able to get closer together,” Peek said. “Thankful for my kids, thankful that we’re finally going to have some healing in this country. Thankful for everybody trying to come together, and let’s get past 2020 and move onto 2021.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
