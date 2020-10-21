WATCH NOW: Wreck sends two to hospital

A two-vehicle wreck sent two people to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred when a white minivan collided with a black sedan after the driver of the sedan failed to yield near the intersection of Drexel Road and N.C. 18 South around 2:10 p.m., according to Trooper Ellis with the State Highway Patrol.

The driver and passenger of the minivan were taken to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton with minor injuries, Ellis said.

Ellis cautioned drivers to pay attention and be aware of their surroundings at all times.

Burke REACT, Burke County EMS and Salem Fire and Rescue also responded to the call.

The News Herald will update this story when more information becomes available.

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.

