WATCH NOW: Zeta’s winds knock out power, down trees

N.C. Highway 18 was shut down Thursday afternoon between Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton and Antioch Road near the Caldwell County line for flooding of the Johns River. Scanner traffic indicated a tree had fallen, collecting power lines and blocking Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs.

Downed trees

Burke County EMS said it had an additional crew on duty Thursday, along with an additional supervisor on the clock in the eastern part of the county as downed trees were limiting access to some areas. EMS said the N.C. Department of Transportation and local fire departments were working to clear trees from roads and power lines, going from one call to the next.

Those reports of downed trees in the region were widespread, including one at a house at 5020 Jenkins Road in Morganton, where a tree fell on a carport, causing it to collapse on the car underneath, and leaving the top part of the tree lying across the roof of the house.

“It sounded like a big, old truck,” said Nancy Dale, who lives at the house. “I said, ‘Something’s wrong.’”