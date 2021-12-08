Water main break shuts down part of Carbon City Road

Part of Carbon City Road was shut down Wednesday afternoon after a water main break.

A water break started around 1:50 p.m., said Lt. W. Lackey with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. The break happened in front of Carbon City Body Shop, just west of Carbon City Road’s intersection with Jamestown Road and Independence Boulevard.

Crews had the water main break isolated by about 2:30 p.m., said Brad Boris, director of water resources for the city of Morganton. He said it would take about another 30 minutes to an hour before water would be flushed from the lines and stop bubbling up on the road.

Lackey said crews thought the water break may have damaged a significant portion of the road and it wouldn’t be opened until it could be assessed and repaired.

“We’d like to remind everyone not to go around barricades,” Lackey said.

He estimated standing water near the break to be about a foot deep, and there were chunks of asphalt scattered across the road from the break.

Repairs on the line could take anywhere from six to 10 hours, Boris said, but he expected fewer than a couple dozen people to be without water while repairs take place.