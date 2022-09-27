 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water tank maintenance could cause pressure irregularities this week

  • Updated
City crews will perform water tank maintenance this week that could cause water pressure irregularities.

Maintenance started Monday and will continue through Friday, according to information from the city of Morganton.

Water tanks impacted by the maintenance include:

  • Lake James
  • Grandview
  • Valdese Avenue
  • Kanipe Road
  • Harmon Street
  • Gwaltney Road

While maintenance is ongoing, residents served by the affected water tanks could experience periods of high or low water pressure. Pressure irregularities are normal and the city will work to address any issues as quickly as possible.

