Most of us have been celebrating the gift of our Independence this week. And, what’s more American than America’s national pastime, baseball? The Atlanta Braves are actually having a decent year again and, in a few weeks, my fellow Methodists will celebrate their own night with the Hickory Crawdads. But as I wrote this, I was reminded of the story of John Odom. Chances are, you probably never heard of him. Few have. But, John Odom was a beautiful young man. When I began writing reflections years ago, it was John Odom that was the subject of my first. Make no mistake about it, John was far from perfect. Like many teens, he had his share of mess-ups and altercations. By the time he was 18, he already had an aggravated assault charge and was also known to have tried his share of alcohol and drugs. But, he loved music and he loved baseball. Folks say he was a better guitarist than most and an even better baseball player. Yet, sometimes he’d report to practice with a bad elbow because of extensive guitar practice. Unlike many, however, John had the distinction of being drafted to play professional sports. He was drafted in the 44th round by the San Francisco Giants and spent almost four years moving through their minor league system with less than stellar results.

Years ago, in an unusual trade deal, John made a few headlines by being traded to the Laredo Broncos by the Calgary Vipers for 10 maple bats (black, 34-inch, double-dipped, maple bats). The bats were branded with “John Odom Bat Trade” and were later sold to Ripley’s Believe It or Not to raise money for charity. John smiled and made the most of it as news crews and reporters picked up the story. It wasn’t intended as a publicity stunt or to take a shot at John. Nevertheless, when John changed teams, something of himself changed too. He packed up and drove nearly 30 hours to Laredo and when he arrived everyone wanted to know about the bats. In one of his first outings, the home team cranked up the Batman theme song as John warmed up on the mound. He was taunted and mocked for three ruthless innings until his manager knew he had to get him out of there. When he realized John becoming more and more withdrawn, a team meeting was even called to alert everyone that there would be no more talking about the trade or bats. After his third successful start, John told his coach he just couldn’t take it anymore and he was going home to get his life straightened out. Five months later, John was found dead at the age of 26 by an accidental drug overdose. (The Broncos and his coach only found out two months later when they tried to call and see if he was interested in pitching again). I don’t presume to know by any means what all was going on in John Odom’s life. Nor do I presume to know what’s going on in yours. And I don’t presume to know why such a remarkable young man died at the age of 26. I do only wish he had died knowing that he was precious child of God.

So many people we encounter every day go through life being told they aren’t worth the space they’re taking up. Many sometimes feel they’re about as useful as a piece of wood. But God tells us that each one of us were formed for an eternal and divine purpose. Whether we are living in the slums of Mumbai or dusting the furniture in an estate on Lake James — each one of us has sacred worth. Each one of us was given life at a great cost. The trade involved a piece of wood. But it wasn’t so much the value of the wood as it was what was on the wood. In the fullness of time, God offered his Son, stretched out on a piece of wood, for the redemption of the whole world. Ten maple bats stamped with the words “John Odom Trade.” It wasn’t so much the value of the wood as it is what was on the wood — John Odom. And John Odom, yes, you are a child of the Most High. People are dying to know they are a child of God. And not just to hear it, but to know it and to experience it. It’s time for the Church to be the Church! You and I have the freedom to care. May those to whom love is a stranger find in you generous friends.