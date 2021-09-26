Weapons collection reveals Revolutionary patriots’ experience

Robert next showed us a pair of box-lock, screw-barrel pistols, also called “pocket pistols.” He handed one to each of us and had us cock the pistols to show how the trigger popped down from the intricately engraved silver cover on the barrel when the cocking lever was pulled back. The detail and craftsmanship were remarkable, especially considering it was all done by hand at that time.

A pistol he showed later, dating to the 1760s, had engraved bronze panels that depicted two men chasing each other on horseback with pistols drawn. The story ended with one combatant’s murder. It was a work of art. Robert noted there was a “2” engraved on the gun, likely meaning it was one of a pair of pistols, and that the other pistol depicts the first part of the tale.

Robert’s reproduction firearms were made in other countries, such as India and Italy, and then shipped to an American company that disassembles and reassembles them and fires them to make sure they were made properly.

The reproduction muskets were more than 5-feet long and incredibly heavy. One was called a “Brown Bess,” which the British used during the Revolutionary War, and the other was a French-style musket called a “St. Etienne.”

“The French made tens of thousands of guns for us and shipped them over here,” Robert said.