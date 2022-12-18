Weather forecasts show cold snap heading into Christmas

People in Burke and the surrounding areas may be dreaming of a white Christmas but that’s likely not going to happen.

However, temperatures will plunge down to below freezing and the area could see some snowflakes heading into the holiday weekend.

Rodney Hinson, meteorologist with the Greenville/Spartanburg National Weather Service, said on Friday that the forecast models are still showing different scenarios for the later part of the week.

He said typically it’s too warm in Burke County to have a white Christmas. But temperatures will be below normal on Thursday and Friday, he said.

Hinson said the high temperature for Friday is forecasted to be 30 degrees.

“That’s cold for this area, for sure,” Hinson said.

As for any potential frozen stuff, Hinson said current forecast models show a 50% chance for late Wednesday, early Thursday. He said if the area sees any frozen precipitation, it would start Wednesday night but change over to rain on Thursday. He said as of Friday, that is still uncertain because the forecast models aren’t agreeing on the weather system. They all agree, however, that temperatures are going to turn cold.

Hinson said there’s also a small chance of snow Thursday night.

As for any long-term forecasts for any snow in Burke County, La Nina climate pattern means the South will see warmer temperatures and lower precipitation, according to forecasters.

Hinson said just because the overall winter forecast is for warmer temperatures and lower precipitation doesn’t mean the area couldn’t see individual cold snaps or a winter weather storm.

Hinson said no matter what, people should prepare for the cold weather and keep up with the forecasts.