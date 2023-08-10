Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
