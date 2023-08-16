The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 1 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees…
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. You may want to st…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings o…