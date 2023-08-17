The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees…
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. There is a…