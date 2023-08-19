Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees…
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. There is a…