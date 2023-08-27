The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Morganton, NC
