Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 1:33 AM EDT until MON 4:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Morganton, NC
