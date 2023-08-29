The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in Morganton, NC
