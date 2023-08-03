Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.