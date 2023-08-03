Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…