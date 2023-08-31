The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
A new storm forming in the Gulf may bring heavy rain to the Southeast late next week. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Areas of intense rain Monday night could lead to rapid rises in streams and creeks in western North Carolina. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degree…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…