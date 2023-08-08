Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the making…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. You may want …