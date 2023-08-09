Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Morganton, NC
