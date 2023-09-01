The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
