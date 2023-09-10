Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Morganton, NC
