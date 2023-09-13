The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
