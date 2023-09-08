The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.