Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Morganton, NC
