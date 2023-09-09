Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.