Wedding bells to ring again for fall courthouse event

Tying the knot can get expensive, but the Burke County register of deeds is hoping to help some couples have the wedding they want without paying the big bucks.
Notes of fall tones and décor, along with the classic Elvis Presley tune “Can’t Help Falling in Love” will set the stage for couples getting married at the event Thursday, Oct. 15, said Stephanie Norman, Burke County register of deeds.
“If you’ll continue to look at the sneak peeks (on Facebook), you’ll see some decorations with that wording,” Norman said.
This year’s wedding event will feature some slots in the evening hours too.
“I truly provide what, if it was my wedding, what I would want at my wedding, or my daughter’s wedding, or any of my staff, their family’s wedding,” Norman said.
She said she pays for all of the decorations with her own money.
Best of all, the wedding event comes in at an affordable price for almost everyone.
For $90, couples get a certified copy of their marriage license, a photo session with digital copies of the photos, a ceremony by an ordained minister who isn’t associated with a particular religion or church, a keepsake from the register of deeds office and refreshments in addition to the decorated venue, Norman said.
She felt it was especially important to offer the event this year with COVID-19 sticking around.
“I think it’s even more important because so many people have had their venues canceled,” Norman said. “Some of the venues have had to shut down and have not been able to open back up. Even though the General Assembly extended marriage licenses to where they were good for 120 days through Aug. 1, people still weren’t able to secure their venues within that time frame.”
She said her office is prepared for social distancing and gathering limits, whether they stay the same, become stricter or are eased by the time the event rolls around.
Norman recommended calling to reserve a slot sooner rather than later, but couples should only reserve a slot if they are serious about getting married.
“We don’t want anybody to take up a slot if they’re not serious for it and take away from somebody else that truly wants the slot,” Norman said.
Call 828-764-9340 and select option 6 to reserve a slot for the event.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.