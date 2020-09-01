Wedding bells to ring again for fall courthouse event

She felt it was especially important to offer the event this year with COVID-19 sticking around.

“I think it’s even more important because so many people have had their venues canceled,” Norman said. “Some of the venues have had to shut down and have not been able to open back up. Even though the General Assembly extended marriage licenses to where they were good for 120 days through Aug. 1, people still weren’t able to secure their venues within that time frame.”

She said her office is prepared for social distancing and gathering limits, whether they stay the same, become stricter or are eased by the time the event rolls around.

Norman recommended calling to reserve a slot sooner rather than later, but couples should only reserve a slot if they are serious about getting married.

“We don’t want anybody to take up a slot if they’re not serious for it and take away from somebody else that truly wants the slot,” Norman said.

Call 828-764-9340 and select option 6 to reserve a slot for the event.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

