Wedding venue says 'I do' to Connelly Springs

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A new wedding and event venue offers a rustic destination for those looking to tie the knot in Burke County.
The Barn at Wildwood Acres, located at 9080 Bridges Ave. in Connelly Springs, is a newly opened rustic barn venue available for anyone wanting to get married or host an event.
The brother-sister duo, Kelsey and Wes Teague, co-owners of The Barn at Wildwood Acres, are excited to bring rustic luxury to the Connelly Springs area. They have worked to renovate the venue space so couples and members of the community can host the wedding or event of their dreams.
Kelsey explained why they decided to take on this venture.
“I think it was different for both of us really,” Kelsey Teague said. "I had just moved back from Raleigh and was looking for a place to live. So of course I was looking at the housing market. Wes knew about this place because his girlfriend's family used to come here and dance a lot. So we had seen that it was for sale and we scheduled a tour with Wes and our dad. So we came and toured the place and it took about three months to really get everything moved in, and we just saw a lot of potential in the place.”
Many Burke County natives know the location as the former Arney’s Barbeque Barn. Knowing how important the space was to the locals, community played a large part in the Teague duo opening the event venue where they grew up. They are excited to bring back some of the elements of the space before and create new memories as their business continues to grow.
“We both really enjoy entertaining,” Kelsey Teague said. “I think really that's a big portion ... People who used to come to when it was Arney’s Barbecue, now they come and see it and they're like, 'Wait, this is the same place?'
“Right when we bought it, there were people that came to line dance. It was something that was joyful for them when they used to come every Saturday night ... Saturdays are our big days for weddings, so we were like we can't do a Saturday night dance anymore, but we're eventually going to have concerts where you guys can come dance and listen to the band, just like you used to."
The venue has various amenities to offer couples looking to get married at the barn. With a rustic indoor venue space, a cocktail room with a bar, fully functioning kitchen, full bridal suite and an outdoor ceremony space with a pond overlook, this venue has packages for couples to choose from based on their schedules, desires and budgets.
The package prices vary depending on when the couple would like to rent the event space and whether they would like additional services at their event. There are packages for couples looking to get married on a weekday, a Saturday or a Sunday, all varying in prices.
The duo is excited to have a space where members of the community have a space to host events at an affordable rate.
They are grateful for the support from their community and are excited to see what will come from their new business venture.
“We're all about the community, it's the community we grew up in,” Kelsey Teague said. “We really want to bring back that camaraderie they had with the dancing in here and whatnot … We want to give that option to everybody out there to have a beautiful place to get married and not spend so much money just to try to make that happen.”
Wes agreed.
“I think this was a staple in the community years ago,” he said. “Everybody that's in this community, if you ask them, they know Arney’s Barbeque Barn, what it used to be ... to get them back in here after they've been closed for what 10 to 12 years — that's really cool to see.”
The Barn at Wildwood Acres is currently accepting wedding and event date requests. For more information about the venue, amenities or to set up a tour of the facility, visit The Barn at Wildwood Acres on Facebook or call 828-390-4080.
