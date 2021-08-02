Wedding venue says 'I do' to Connelly Springs

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A new wedding and event venue offers a rustic destination for those looking to tie the knot in Burke County.

The Barn at Wildwood Acres, located at 9080 Bridges Ave. in Connelly Springs, is a newly opened rustic barn venue available for anyone wanting to get married or host an event.

The brother-sister duo, Kelsey and Wes Teague, co-owners of The Barn at Wildwood Acres, are excited to bring rustic luxury to the Connelly Springs area. They have worked to renovate the venue space so couples and members of the community can host the wedding or event of their dreams.

Kelsey explained why they decided to take on this venture.

“I think it was different for both of us really,” Kelsey Teague said. "I had just moved back from Raleigh and was looking for a place to live. So of course I was looking at the housing market. Wes knew about this place because his girlfriend's family used to come here and dance a lot. So we had seen that it was for sale and we scheduled a tour with Wes and our dad. So we came and toured the place and it took about three months to really get everything moved in, and we just saw a lot of potential in the place.”